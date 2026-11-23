The first meeting of the four-member committees set up by the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for thrashing out the seat-sharing formula for the crucial 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was held in Delhi on Monday.

Despite reports of friction over the Congress party demanding a hefty share of 181 seats and the SP offering only 55, leaders from both sides stressed “mutual respect” and a “shared commitment” to a workable formula based primarily on the winnability factor rather than on specific numbers.

After the meeting that lasted less than half an hour, the leaders said that the talks were held in a “cordial atmosphere” and focused on the key points for seat allocation across the state’s 403 Assembly constituencies.

The Samajwadi Party panel, headed by Ram Gopal Yadav, includes UP state president Shyam Lal Pal, Ghosi Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Rai, and Kairana Lok Sabha MP Iqra Chaudhary (Iqra Hasan).

The Congress panel comprises party UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state president Aradhana Mishra (Mona), state working president Imran Masood, and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

‘Meeting took place in very cordial atmosphere’: RG Yadav

After the meeting at the residence of Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, SP Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said, “The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to each other’s points of view, and we will soon finalise this alliance and inform you about it. We will complete the process within the next two to three days. The next meeting will take place tomorrow.”

Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said, “Both parties are in agreement, they trust each other, and they will manage things jointly. This is nearly settled, and an agreement will be reached in a respectful manner. It will happen very soon.”

Both parties examining constituency-wise strengths and data: Tewari

Tewari said that both parties were examining constituency-wise strengths and data.

“Everyone has their own figures and facts based on their respective strengths. We will work out a formula and arrive at a decision,” he added.

UP Congress President Aradhana Misra (Mona), who is also Tewari’s daughter, said the meeting was held on a very positive note. “I am confident that we will finalise everything within the next two to four days. I am not talking about numbers. Numbers are not important. We have reached a consensus on this between the two of us, and as I said, we will meet again tomorrow, and everything will be finalised,” she said.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the SP had won 111 seats, while the Congress secured only two.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party had allocated around 105 seats to the Congress; this is why the Congress is pushing for the 100-seat mark after its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the Congress contested 17 out of the 80 seats in UP in alliance with the SP.

Congress asked for 181 seats, will SP agree?

According to sources, the Congress has demanded 181 seats, as it is focusing on assembly constituencies where it either led or trailed by only a narrow margin during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

However, the Congress believed that the SP might offer 40-45 seats in areas where the BJP is strong, and hence will stake a claim to seats that align with its traditional “Dalit-Muslim-Brahmin” electoral formula.

A Samajwadi Party MP remarked that the Congress lacks a dedicated vote bank in UP; in the last assembly election, it secured only two seats and two per cent of the vote, and hence, instead of pushing for a larger share of seats, it should focus on constituencies where it performed relatively well in the last two assembly elections and where it has strong local leaders.

Both parties contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls independently.