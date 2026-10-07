/After Navy sailor, his civilian driver arrested in Andhra over Pakistan-linked espionage

Two people, including an Indian Navy staff stationed at the Visakhapatnam naval base have been arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police over investigation in espionage case, police said on Tuesday (Oct 6). The two suspects were identified as Annam Sai Varaprasad, a civilian contract driver engaged for Naval officers and Pradeep Mukherjee, an Indian Navy employee attached to the Visakhapatnam naval base. Both allegedly had direct links with Pakistan intelligence operatives (PIO) and passed on sensitive information to them. 31-year-old Indian Navy sailor Pradeep Mukherjee was arrested in Coimbatore by the Andhra Pradesh Police's Counter-Intelligence unit and Tamil Nadu Police for allegedly leaking classified maritime intelligence to a Pakistani operative via a honeytrap.

The case against them has been registered at the CIC police station in Vijayawada and the suspects have been booked under various sections including the Official Secrets Act, Waging a War against India and Conspiring to Commit offences against the State under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

They allegedly collected and shared sensitive and classified information relating to defence establishments and strategic locations in Visakhapatnam and other parts of the country through encrypted communication channels, the state police's counter intelligence cell (CIC) said in a statement. “The information was allegedly shared with Pakistan-based intelligence operatives as part of a suspected espionage conspiracy prejudicial to India's national security,” the statement said.

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Operation Firewall–2026

Indian Navy personnel and an accomplice were arrested in Andhra Pradesh after the Counter Intelligence Cell (CIC) conducted a coordinated operation code-named “Operation Firewall–2026. The operation targeted the alleged espionage module comprising 18 suspects, including 13 Naval personnel. “As many as 12 counter intelligence teams were deployed across 10 states and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Bihar,” the CCI statement said.The teams worked in coordination with the several anti-terrorism squads from the states, naval officials and the local police. During the operation, investigators examined the alleged involvement of all 18 suspects and seized electronic gadgets from them following due legal procedures.

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