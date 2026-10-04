/Navy sailor held in early stage of Pakistani honey-trap inquiry

New Delhi: An Indian Navy sailor has been arrested at a training establishment in Coimbatore after police alleged that he was in early contact with a Pakistani operative in a social-media honey trap.

Pradeep Mukherjee was detained at INS Agrani, a naval leadership training facility, by the Counter Intelligence cell of the Andhra Pradesh Police. The arrest followed joint work with the Navy, which has cooperated fully with the investigation.

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According to officials familiar with the case, Mukherjee is alleged to have shared basic photographs and video of a dockyard. Investigators have said he did not have access to sensitive operational data, and that the contact was identified at an early stage of communication. The material under examination is described as limited rather than classified systems information.

The case centres on claims that he was transmitting maritime-related material to a Pakistani operative. Authorities have characterised the approach as a social-media honey trap, a method in which an operative cultivates a relationship online before seeking information. They have not publicly detailed the content of the exchanges or named the alleged handler.

The Navy maintains a zero-tolerance approach to unauthorised contact and that Mukherjee did not follow standard operating procedures requiring personnel to report suspicious approaches. Those procedures are intended to flag foreign interest before any material is passed.

INS Agrani is used for leadership and professional training rather than as an operational base holding front-line systems. Counter-intelligence units in India have previously investigated cases in which service personnel were approached online. In this instance, investigators are examining phone records, social-media accounts and the circumstances of the contact. No charges have been formally detailed in public statements.