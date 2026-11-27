What's in a sport you may ask? Well, if you are in China and a golf enthusiast, you are in for a disappointment.

In a key development, authorities ordered at least 18 golf courses across China to shut down this month.

This includes ten golf courses in Beijing, at least two in Jiangsu on the eastern coast and one on Hainan Island.

According to reports, demolition work was seen at four sites.

While employees were unable to decipher the reasons for this move, some notices linked the closures to national plans for 'Golf Course Renovation'.

Now, the timing is striking.

The closures are taking place in the same month when Chinese President Xi Jinping met his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump.

Remember, Trump is a golf enthusiast and owns several golf courses in U.S. and around the world.

Trump has also sought to redevelop Washington's historic East Potomac Golf Course into a championship-level venue.

Recently though, a federal judge temporarily stayed work at the site on a petition which claimed that this golf course would become unaffordable.

But what's the inside story behind China's rather unusual crackdown?

While golf is considered a favourite pastime of many Chinese officials, Xi's Communist Party of China views it as a symbol of western influence, elite privilege and possible corruption.

If we go back in history, CCP's Founder Chairman Mao Zedong famously denounced golf as a sport for millionaires and banned it in 1949.

Back then, a golf course in Shanghai was turned into a zoo.

However, the sport began to boom in the 1980s during the tenure of Deng Xiaoping, who instituted sweeping economic reforms and courted foreign investment.

According to reports, the first golf course in China was opened in 1984.

While multiple golf courses came up subsequently, China announced a ban on building new golf facilities in 2004.

However, not much changed on the ground.

Local officials often offered tax breaks for operators of new golf courses in places like Hainan province.

But the sport came under more scrutiny after Xi launched a sweeping anti-corruption campaign.

In 2015, the CCP prohibited millions of its members from joining golf clubs, terming it as a violation of party philosophy.

A year later though, it clarified that cadres can play golf, but at their own expense.

However, they are still forbidden from accepting a golf course membership as a gift.

In 2017, authorities closed 111 golf courses in a bid to conserve water and land.

This is not all.

Some observers claim that golf courses have become an 'arena for corruption', where bribes are offered to government officials.

Remember, China's anti-corruption crackdown has intensified in recent times.