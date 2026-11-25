Even as Israel faces mounting international scrutiny over its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, another controversy has emerged — this time over alleged attempts to suppress an investigative report exposing the Israeli military's use of Palestinian civilians as human shields.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz reportedly sought to prevent public broadcaster Kan from airing an investigative report on the military's controversial practice, known as the 'Mosquito Protocol'.

In a letter to the chief military censor, Katz argued that broadcasting the report could expose sensitive IDF operational methods and potentially place Israeli soldiers at legal risk internationally.

In Israel, media reports involving national security matters must undergo military censorship before publication.

Interestingly, Avigdor Lieberman also backed the demand. According to him, the Kan investigation amounted to cooperating with the enemy by promoting what he described as a false narrative against Israel. He warned that it could fuel what he called an international campaign of lies against the country.

But what exactly is the 'Mosquito Protocol'?

The term refers to the alleged practice of using detained Palestinians to inspect potentially dangerous locations before Israeli troops enter them.

According to reports, Palestinian detainees were allegedly forced to enter buildings and booby-trapped tunnels to search for armed fighters and explosives.

In other words, civilians were reportedly sent into potentially deadly situations to reduce the risks faced by Israeli soldiers.

While the practice is prohibited under Israeli military rules, reports indicate that the Israeli military has opened criminal investigations into at least 16 alleged incidents dating up to 2025.

Of these, 10 reportedly occurred in Gaza and six in the occupied West Bank.

The IDF, for its part, has maintained that civilians must never be used as human shields or forced to participate in military operations. It has also stated that clear instructions prohibiting such conduct are regularly communicated to troops operating in the field.

However, a critical question remains: If such practices are prohibited, why have allegations continued to emerge, and what meaningful accountability has followed?

Opening investigations is not enough. The world needs transparency, credible prosecutions and accountability for those responsible. The fundamental issue is not merely whether the IDF has rules against such conduct, but whether those rules are actually enforced.

Because Palestinian civilians are not disposable. Their lives cannot be treated as expendable instruments of military operations. The IDF has serious questions to answer.