South Korean actor Kang Ji Hwan has returned to the public conversation after nearly seven years away from the entertainment spotlight. The actor recently appeared in a TikTok livestream, where he interacted with viewers while knitting, prompting fresh discussion about his past sexual assault conviction. However, his return to the platform was short-lived, as TikTok permanently suspended his account, a day after the broadcast.

Kang Ji Hwan appears on TikTok Live after seven years

On November 19, images from Kang Ji Hwan's TikTok livestream began circulating across online communities. During the broadcast, the actor was seen knitting with pink yarn while interacting with viewers in real time. He also greeted those watching, telling them, "I missed you."

His appearance was notably different from his earlier public image, with longer hair and a beard. According to reports, approximately 700 viewers tuned in to the livestream. His TikTok account had accumulated around 1,600 followers and 190 likes at the time.

While some viewers expressed surprise at seeing him again, his appearance also prompted criticism. Several social media users questioned his return to online broadcasting, with discussions largely centred on his past conviction. One user wrote, "They said TikTok was a gathering place for celebrities who stir up controversy, and they weren’t kidding."

Another user wrote, "Wow, even just knitting gets 700 views."

"No matter what crimes they commit or how long they sink, I guess young influencers just make a few thousand every time they post a TikTok", wrote the third user.

Kang's attempt to reconnect with viewers through TikTok did not last long. On November 20, the platform permanently suspended his account, just a day after his livestream attracted attention online. According to TikTok Korea, its community guidelines allow the platform to restrict or permanently suspend accounts belonging to individuals involved in serious misconduct outside the platform. The company confirmed that its decision regarding Kang's account was based on these guidelines.

Why was Kang Ji Hwan convicted?

Kang Ji Hwan's return to social media has brought his 2019 criminal case back into focus. In July 2019, the actor was arrested after sexually assaulting one and molesting another of two female freelance staff members who had been working on his television drama. The incident took place at his residence in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, after they had attended a gathering with him.

He was subsequently found guilty and sentenced to two years and six months in prison, suspended for three years. The Supreme Court upheld the ruling in November 2020. Following the case, Kang exited the TV Chosun drama Joseon Survival, which was still being filmed at the time. His departure also affected the production, which eventually concluded earlier than originally planned.

The controversy was followed by legal disputes involving the production company and his former agency. A court subsequently ordered Kang and his former agency to jointly pay approximately 5.34 billion won in damages to the drama's production company.

All about Kang Ji Hwan

Born in Seoul, Kang Ji Hwan began his career in musical theatre before transitioning to television and film. He has starred in several projects, including Be Strong, Geum-soon! (2005), Capital Scandal (2007), Hong Gil-dong (2008), Lie to Me (2011), Incarnation of Money (2013), Big Man (2014), and Children of a Lesser God (2018).