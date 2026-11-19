Hollywood actresses Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning are set to share the screen for the first time as co-stars in The Nightingale, an upcoming historical drama set against the backdrop of World War II. The makers released the trailer of the film, which is based on Kristin Hannah's bestselling novel that follows the lives of two sisters navigating the dangers of Nazi-occupied France as they struggle to survive a war that changes everything around them.

Trailer of The Nightingale

The trailer offers a glimpse into the fear and uncertainty surrounding the German occupation. As the situation becomes increasingly dangerous, the sisters find themselves confronting difficult choices while trying to protect the people they love. Their contrasting approaches to survival form the emotional centre of the story.

Dakota plays Vianne Mauriac, the older sister who focuses on keeping her family safe. Elle takes on the role of Isabelle Rossignol, a younger and more rebellious woman who becomes involved in the French Resistance. Although their personalities and responses to the war differ, both women find themselves risking everything in the face of the occupation.

What is The Nightingale about?

The film draws its story from Kristin Hannah's 2015 novel The Nightingale, which explores the experiences of women living through the German occupation of France. Rather than following soldiers on the battlefield, the narrative focuses on two women confronting the realities of war in their own ways. Vianne's circumstances force her to make difficult decisions to safeguard her family, while Isabelle chooses a more direct form of resistance by joining the fight against the occupying forces.

The book explores themes of sisterhood, courage, sacrifice and the choices people make when their lives are threatened. Its film adaptation brings this wartime narrative to the screen through the perspectives of its two central characters.

The Nightingale: Cast and release date

Alongside Dakota and Elle Fanning, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Mark Rylance as Julien Rossignol and Shira Haas as Rachel de Champlain. Edmund Donovan and Albrecht Schuch are also part of the project.

Michael Morris, known for directing The Leslie and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, has directed the adaptation. The screenplay has contributions from Ann Peacock, John Sayles and Dana Stevens. The Fanning sisters are also among the film's producers, alongside Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine.