After showcasing her charm and versatility on the big screen, Bollywood actress Tabu is set to make her Hindi OTT debut with YRF Entertainment's Tunnel Men, directed by Shiv Rawail. Known for her memorable performances across genres, the actor has an exciting lineup of projects ahead.

Is Tabu part of Tunnel Men?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Tabu has joined the cast of Tunnel Men, an upcoming Netflix series backed by YRF Entertainment and directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously directed Netflix's The Railway Men. The project marks the actress's first Hindi-language original streaming series.

The drama draws inspiration from the 2023 Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation, in which 41 construction workers were trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel for 17 days before being safely evacuated. As of now, the makers have not announced the complete cast or the series' release date. Tunnel Men will premiere on Netflix.

About Tabu

Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, popularly known as Tabu, is among Indian cinema's most acclaimed actresses. With a career spanning over three decades, she has carved a niche for herself in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. Known for portraying complex characters, she has delivered memorable performances in films such as Maachis, Chandni Bar, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Astitva, Drishyam, Haider and Andhadhun.

She has won two National Film Awards for Best Actress and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2011 for her contribution to Indian cinema. She has also worked on international projects, including The Namesake, Life of Pi and Dune: Prophecy.