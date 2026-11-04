/Tabu to play a politician in Nagarjuna's King 100, makers reveal her first look on 55th birthday

Tabu is all set to share the screen with Nagarjuna Akkineni in his upcoming film King 100. The makers on Wednesday unveiled the actress' first look from the movie, sparking excitement about her character. The day also marks Tabu's 55th birthday. She will be seen playing Mahanthi Jhansi Rani, a political figure in the action drama.

Tabu's character in King 100

In the character introduction video, Tabu's character says, "There are two kinds of people in this world — those who believe in hard work, and those who believe in luck. I hate luck."

The glimpse also shows the actress in sarees, with a nameplate revealing her character's identity. Towards the end, she is seen taking the oath of office. The video also features the words, "This time, it's not love... WAR."

Nagarjuna wishes Tabu on her birthday

Nagarjuna also took to X to share Tabu's character poster and share his birthday wishes. He recalled their previous collaboration in Ninne Pelladata and wrote, “Happy Birthday to Dear #Tabutiful. The world will never forget Pandu from Ninne Pelladata... and now you'll be etched in our memories as “Mahanthi Jhansi Rani”. You made this film so special. Sharing a glimpse to celebrate U and this new fire. This time, it's not love...”

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About King 100

Written and directed by RA Karthik, King 100 stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu in key roles. The film marks Nagarjuna's 100th project as hero and is produced by Annapurna Studios.

The makers had earlier introduced Nagarjuna's character in August. The first glimpse presented him in a larger-than-life avatar who rose from poverty to power.

Devi Sri Prasad has joined as the music composer, Raja Mahadhevan as the cinematographer, Navin Nooli as the editor and Sathees Kumar N as the production designer.

King 100 is set to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026. The film is expected to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie King at the box office.