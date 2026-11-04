/Ranbir Kapoor on AI replacing human creativity in films: ‘It cannot replace the human touch’

Artificial intelligence in filmmaking has become a talking point, and the upcoming epic Ramayana is no exception. After director Nitesh Tiwari shared his views on the technology, lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash also weighed in on the topic during a promotional event for the film. The much-anticipated epic is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on November 5.

Ranbir Kapoor on AI

In a conversation with BBC News, Ranbir spoke about artificial intelligence. He said that while technology can enhance visual storytelling, it cannot replace the human touch, creativity, and emotion that make art personal.

He said, “Art is always more personal when there is a human touch to it. I think AI, like VFX or camera lenses, can be used as a tool to better your filmmaking. But from the medium we come from—storytelling, art and performance—I don’t think AI can ever replace that.”

Ranbir was accompanied by Yash, who will play Ravana in the film. The KGF star also shared his views, highlighting the need to use artificial intelligence responsibly and urging filmmakers to be cautious about how they apply the technology.

Yash stated, "We have to be responsible enough to understand that humans are involved in it, and we need to be very cautious in where all we apply this technology. We are survivors. We will come up with some idea or we will create something which even a machine would have to struggle with."

Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on Ramayana trolling

Earlier, at an IIMUN event, Ranbir addressed the criticism and trolling surrounding Tiwari’s mythological saga. He interacted with students and shared his perspective on the viral memes and reactions the film has received.

He said, “What’s relevant today is this beauty of trolling online. It goes back to the good old song, ‘Kuchh to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna.’ I think that’s a great philosophy to follow in life. Don’t be bothered by what people are saying. What matters is the people who care about your work, your intentions and your kindness. That’s what matters most.”

About Ramayana

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Ramayana is a two-part mythological saga directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It is produced by Namit Malhotra under his banner, Prime Focus Studios, in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.