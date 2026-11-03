/Ranbir Kapoor reacts to Ramayana getting trolled: 'Don’t be bothered by what people are saying'

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is set to hit screens worldwide on Nov 5, and the stakes have never been higher. Made on a staggering budget of Rs 4000 crore, the first part of the film brings together a fantastic team of actors, musicians and technicians.

Early international reviews are mixed, while some have hailed the drama and scale, others have trolled its grand presentation of the Hindu epic.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film is Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the ancient Hindu epic.

Ranbir Kapoor on Ramayana getting mixed reviews: ‘Kuchh toh log kahenge’

With just days to go for its theatrical release, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has already become the most talked-about film of the year.

The actor has been promoting the movie across the world, and while speaking to students at an IIMUN event, Ranbir addressed the trolling as he said,''What’s relevant today is this beauty of trolling online. It goes back to the good ol’ song ‘Kuchh to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna‘. I think that’s a great philosophy to actually follow in life. Don’t be bothered by what people are saying. What matters is the people who matter, the people who care for your work, your intention, and your kindness. That’s what matters the most.”

Director Tiwari, who has helmed films like Dangal, said,''If your conscience is clear, and if our effort was hundred per cent, then what else do you need?” he said.

Namit Malhotra's DNEG and Yash's Monster Minds are backing the project that has been made on a budget of Rs 4000 crore, not one but two parts.

After the premiere was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, the first reviews of the movie came out. While many called it a 'fittingly massive cinematic treatment', others called it one of the closest films to The Lord of the Rings, which has been hailed as one of the best movies in the cinema world.

Speaking on the trolling, the movie said,“Honestly, after a point, I’ve started laughing at it because it’s meant for humour. All these people just want to have fun at someone’s expense. Today, it’s me. Tomorrow, it’ll be someone else. They just need someone in the news today to make fun of. The best in the world are getting trolled today. So, I just take it in the stride and enjoy it because how often do you get that opportunity?''