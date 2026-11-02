/Ramayana: Ravie Dubey's battle-ready Lakshman look revealed in new poster

The makers of Ramayana have unveiled a new poster of a key character from the much-anticipated epic on Monday. It features Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, who has transformed into the legendary warrior, known for his loyalty to Lord Rama.

Ravie Dubey as Lakshman

In the new poster, he can be seen in battle-ready attire, holding a bow and arrow. With his intense look and commanding appearance, it has further added to the excitement of the viewers. The visual presentation also bears a resemblance to the previously released character poster of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.

Introducing the actor's character on social media, the makers wrote, "A devoted brother. A fearless warrior. Rama's shield. Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide from November 5, across all premium formats."

Ravie Dubey on playing Lakshman

Speaking about the character, Ravie said, "Playing Lakshman is an emotion that is difficult to put into words. He represents a rare combination of strength, courage, devotion and selflessness."

He further added, "His dedication towards Lord Rama and the ideologies associated with him have always been a source of inspiration to me. Getting the opportunity to play this legendary character is something very special to me."

Lakshman is remembered in the epic for accompanying Rama into exile and standing by him through difficult circumstances.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part mythological epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor.

The film's official synopsis reads, "When Rakshasa emperor Ravana, invincible to all but man, conquers the three worlds, Lord Vishnu descends as noble prince Rama. Bound by his father's vow, Rama enters perilous exile with virtuous Sita and devoted Lakshmana. When Ravana abducts Sita, God in human form rises to fight the greatest war ever."

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part of Ramayana is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second instalment is planned for Diwali 2027.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English. Audiences will be able to watch it in IMAX 3D, 4DX 3D and ScreenX.