/Bombay HC grants dynamic injunction to protect Rs 4,000 crore epic Ramayana ahead of worldwide release

The makers of Ramayana are taking strict legal measures to shield their high-stakes, big-budget production from digital piracy prior to its global theatrical debut. On Monday, the Bombay High Court granted interim relief to Godpower Media Private Limited—the entity holding the film's copyright and exploitation rights both in India and internationally—by restraining unidentified individuals and digital platforms from recording, uploading, or distributing the film without authorisation.

Presiding over the copyright infringement suit, Justice Madhav Jamdar directed internet service providers (ISPs) and social media platforms to immediately remove pirated content whenever notified by the producers.

Rs 4,000 crore budget and prior trailer leaks flagged



During the proceedings, as reported by Bar and Bench, the court was informed of the unprecedented scale of the production. Part 1 of the epic has been mounted on a budget of ₹2,000 crore, with the full two-part project totalling Rs 4,000 crore.

Godpower Media brought to light a prior security breach, revealing that footage from both of the film's trailers had previously been secretly recorded and leaked online. These leaks occurred despite stringent security protocols, including invite-only preview screenings and mandatory non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) for all attendees. To safeguard the upcoming worldwide release, the company sought broad protections covering the full film, its script, character designs, raw footage, lyrics, and audio recordings.

Court issues John Doe order against dynamic piracy



Recognising the immediate threat posed by online unauthorised distribution, Justice Madhav Jamdar highlighted the validity of the producer's concerns.

“Prima facie, the plaintiff (Godpower) has real and well-founded apprehension that the film or parts of it will be recorded and uploaded, streamed, or communicated to the public on various platforms,” Justice Jamdar observed, as per the report.

To combat the issue effectively, the court issued a dynamic injunction against "John Doe" defendants (unidentified offenders). This type of order allows copyright holders to take swift action against pirating entities even if their identity remains unknown. Additionally, addressing the common issue of pirated content reappearing on mirror domains after initial takedowns, the court instructed ISPs and online platforms to disable access to secondary links as soon as Godpower Media provides written notice.

Tech platforms and ISPs agree to swift takedowns

Legal representatives for Google LLC and other prominent social media platforms did not oppose the interim order during the hearing. They assured the court that they would promptly act on piracy complaints. Under the court's directive, Godpower Media will submit specific URLs hosting unauthorised clips or copies of the film, after which the platforms and ISPs will immediately take them down or block access.

Star-studded Ramayana: Part 1 prepares for global debut

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The project is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios alongside DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.