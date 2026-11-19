The James Bond franchise is preparing to enter a new chapter, with Robert Pattinson stepping into the shoes of the iconic British spy. The casting has drawn reactions from across the entertainment industry, including from actors who have previously portrayed the legendary character. Among them is Pierce Brosnan, who has offered his support to the new 007. Interestingly, the two actors share a connection that goes back 16 years, when they appeared together as father and son in the 2010 film.

Pierce Brosnan congratulates Robert Pattinson on becoming James Bond

Pierce Brosnan has shared his reaction to Robert Pattinson taking on one of cinema's most recognisable characters. Following the announcement of Pattinson as the next James Bond, Brosnan took to Instagram to congratulate the actor and express his confidence in his ability to carry the franchise forward.

Addressing Pattinson directly, Brosnan wrote, "Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent." The actor also looked back at their professional association, recalling their time on the sets of Remember Me. Expressing his admiration for Pattinson's career, Brosnan added, "I have fond memories of our time together making Remember Me. It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength."

He concluded his message with, "Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce." Brosnan accompanied the note with an image of Pattinson styled as the famous British secret agent. His message marked a special moment, considering that he once played the actor's father on screen.

Which film did Pierce Brosnan and Robert Pattinson play father and son in?

Long before the Bond casting announcement, Brosnan and Pattinson shared screen space in Allen Coulter's 2010 romantic drama Remember Me. The film featured Pattinson as Tyler Hawkins, a young man dealing with personal loss and a complicated relationship with his father. Brosnan portrayed Charles Hawkins, Tyler's estranged father.

Their performances explored a strained family relationship, making their real-life professional association particularly relevant to Brosnan's latest message. At the time, Pattinson was widely recognised for playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise. Brosnan, meanwhile, had already established his place in Bond history after portraying 007 in four films: GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002).