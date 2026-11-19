Alia Bhatt, who has recently been named to the TIME100 Next India list, has often found her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor under public scrutiny. Over the years, netizens have closely watched their public appearances, interviews, and interactions, prompting several theories about their relationship, with some even suggesting that Alia is living in "an unequal marriage". However, Alia has now dismissed those assumptions, making it clear that strangers cannot define her bond with her husband.

Alia Bhatt hits back at speculations about her marriage

During a recent interview with TIME magazine, Alia addressed the constant speculation surrounding her marriage to Ranbir. Responding to the rumours, she opened up about their relationship and how Ranbir makes her feel seen, heard and understood.

She said, "I am someone who’s always advocating for women to know their mind, to know their heart, so to reduce me to someone who’d suffer through this imagined scenario is offensive."

Alia further continued describing Ranbir as a partner who understands her emotions and makes her feel seen and heard.

She stated, "The bedrock of any relationship is when you feel seen without putting in any effort, and feel heard without saying anything; that’s Ranbir for me, and that’s our reality."

Last year in 2025, Alia appeared on the chat show, Two Much, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, where she opened up about the dynamics of her relationship with Ranbir. Describing their bond as a natural friendship, the actor explained that their relationship was never based on an idealised or picture-perfect idea of romance.

She stated, "Ranbir and I have a very natural friendship. So, it was never like a rose-tinted-glasses sort of relationship. There was always a relationship like best friends. Of course, I married him for a reason because I think he is wonderful to me and just as a human being. But 100 per cent, the person I love trolling the most is him. And the person he loves trolling the most is me. So, I think that is a very natural dynamic between two people."

About Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir grew close while working on Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama Brahmastra. After dating for several years, they tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence, attended by close family members and friends.

Later that year, on November 6, 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor. Since becoming parents, Alia and Ranbir have occasionally shared glimpses of their family life.