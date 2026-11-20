After its theatrical release on September 25, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is now set for its OTT debut. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and backed by Ekta Kapoor, the fantasy thriller has drawn attention for bringing the traditions and cultural significance of Bihar's Chhath Puja festival to the big screen for the first time. The film also stars Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni in pivotal roles.

The Vvaan OTT release

Announcing the OTT release of The Vvaan, Prime Video India took to its official Instagram handle on November 20 and shared the news with its followers. The platform shared a special post featuring the film's lead cast and announced its digital premiere. The fantasy thriller is now available to stream, giving viewers another chance to watch the film from the comfort of their homes.

The caption read, "The forrest is now calling for you 🌳🔱 #TheVvaanOnPrime, Watch Now."

The Vvaan box office collection

At the box office, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest collected a net of Rs 70.35 crore in India. Meanwhile, the film earned Rs 8.05 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 91.49 crore, according to a report by Sacnilk.

As per its language-wise breakdown, the film was released in Hindi and earned its entire theatrical collection from that language.

About The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a fantasy folklore thriller that hit theatres on Friday, September 25. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Rishi and Tamannaah Bhatia as Mamta. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, it received mixed reviews overall but earned widespread appreciation for bringing a traditional Chhath Puja sequence to the Bollywood big screen for the first time.