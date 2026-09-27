/Vvaan box office collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra’s mythological thriller sees a rise; here’s how much it earned

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Vvaan: Force of the Forrest continues its theatrical run after opening in cinemas on September 25 (Friday). Ekta Kapoor's film showcases Bihar's tradition and culture, and the popular festival called Chhath Puja, on the big screen for the first time in Bollywood history. It drew packed theatres and earned a solid amount at the box office.

Vvaan - Force of the Forrest box office collection day 2

According to a report by Sacnilk, Vvaan: Force of the Forrest collected a net of Rs 11.25 crore across 6,887 shows on day 2. This brings its total India gross collections to Rs 22.90 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore, pushing the worldwide gross to Rs 25.15 crore.

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The film saw a jump of 40.6% from yesterday’s net collection of Rs 8.00 crore. It started at a slow pace, with 16.54% occupancy in the morning, before increasing to 38.38% in the afternoon and around 54.92% at night.

WION's review of The Vvaan

In WION’s review, Pargati Awasthi writes, "With the amount of money invested in the film, the camera work and production design make the movie look grand and visually polished, whether it’s the tiger sequences or the ghost portions. The scale is evident on screen, and technically, the film creates moments of spectacle that briefly lift the otherwise wafer-thin narrative. In the first half, the combination of mythology with folklore genuinely excites the curious viewer. But soon, as the layers of the story start to unravel, all that remains is melodrama. Malhotra truly carries the film with his performance and does everything he possibly could for it, and so do the other actors. Tamannaah brings her charm, but her role is limited."

It further concludes, "In brief, Vvaan is very much an Ekta Kapoor Tulsi Virani world, in which Sidharth has made his debut as the divine hero, but he can’t save this film with his looks."

About The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a fantasy folklore thriller that hit theatres on Friday, September 25. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Rishi and Tamannaah Bhatia as Mamta. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, it received mixed reviews overall but earned widespread appreciation for bringing a traditional Chhath Puja sequence to the Bollywood big screen for the first time.