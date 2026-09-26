/The Vvaan box office collection: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer mints THIS much on day 1

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, has off to a promising start with its theatrical run on September 25 (Friday). Set in the state of Bihar, the movie, rooted in its folklore premise and festive momentum, has seen a solid opening. Here's a look at how much the fantasy thriller has earned on its opening day at the box office.

The Vvaan box office collection day 1

According to a report by Sacnilk, The Vvaan-Force of the Forrest collected a net of Rs 8.00 crore on day 1 across 6,746 shows. This brings the film’s total gross collections in India to Rs 9.60 crore so far. The film starts at a slow pace, with 12.23% occupancy in the morning, but it increases to 24.00% in the afternoon. It further increased to around 41.46% at night.

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As per the language-wise breakdown, the Ekta Kapoor-backed film recorded around 25% occupancy across 692 shows in the National Capital Region (NCR), with Pune also registering 25% across 186 shows. Mumbai had the highest occupancy at 32% across 491 shows, while Bengaluru and Lucknow had nearly the same occupancy at 26% across 136 and 134 shows, respectively.

WION's review of The Vvaan

In WION's review, Pargati Awasthi writes, "With the amount of money invested in the film, the camera work and production design make the movie look grand and visually polished, whether it’s the tiger sequences or the ghost portions. The scale is evident on screen, and technically, the film creates moments of spectacle that briefly lift the otherwise wafer-thin narrative. In the first half, the combination of mythology with folklore genuinely excites the curious viewer. But soon, as the layers of the story start to unravel, all that remains is melodrama. Malhotra truly carries the film with his performance and does everything he possibly could for it, and so do the other actors. Tamannaah brings her charm, but her role in limited."

It further concludes, "In brief, Vvaan is a very Ekta Kapoor's Tulsi Virani world, in which Sidharth has made his debut as the divine hero, and he can't save this film with his looks."

About The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a fantasy folklore thriller that was released in theatres on September 25 (Friday). Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Rishi and Tamannaah Bhatia as Mamta. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film received mixed reviews overall but earned immense love and respect for bringing a traditional Chhath Puja sequence to the Bollywood big screen for the first time in history.