/The Vvaan teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's film blends supernatural horror with folklore fantasy

Sidharth Malhotra fights an unknown powerful force in The Vvaan. The teaser of the fantasy thriller was unveiled on Tuesday and the film promises to be a mix of mythology, fantasy and the supernatural. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in their fresh on-screen pairing, the teaser offers an exciting peek into a world that immediately leaves you wanting to know more.

The Vvaan teaser out

The film has been in the making for some time now and promises to blend supernatural, horror and mythology into one exciting thriller. The film’s story revolves around a forbidden forest governed by a chilling rule, “Suryast ke baad, Vvaan mein pravesh karna varjit hai ( Entry into the forest is banned post sunset).”

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The film’s teaser only hints at the mystical world that the makers are planning to introduce to the audience and does not divulge much of the storyline.

Apart from Sidharth and Tamannaah, the teaser also gives a glimpse of other actors in the film- Manish Paul, Shweta Tiwari and Anup Soni.

What immediately stands out is the grand visual scale of The Vvaan. The upcoming film takes on fantasy folklore on a scale not often seen in Bollywood’s commercial space, creating a universe made for a big-screen watch.

Watch the teaser of The Vvaan here:

More about The Vvaan

The Vvaan brings together TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa Kapoor for a commercial film that attempts to take Indian folklore into a new cinematic space. While its world is rooted in folklore and fantasy, the film brings together adventure, mystery and humour to shape itself as a complete family entertainer.

The ambition extends beyond the film, with The Legend of Vvaan comic book already introducing audiences to the larger folklore surrounding its universe.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan has been written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra.