/Vvan: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia's folklore thriller to release on THIS date

The new release date of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's much-anticipated film Vvan has been unveiled, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film. The date was announced along with a new poster on Tuesday.

Vvan release date out

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film is set to hit theatres on August 28, 2026, and will coincide with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. "EKTAA R KAPOOR - TVF JOIN FORCES: SIDHARTH MALHOTRA - TAMANNAAH BHATIA STARRER ‘VVAN’ RELEASE DATE LOCKED... 28 Aug 2026 [#RakshaBandhan] is the release date of #Vvan, a folklore-driven thriller," the post read.

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As per reports, initially, the film was expected to be released on May 15, 2026, but with the latest update, viewers will have to wait a little longer.

Earlier, the makers had released a behind-the-scenes image from the sets of the folklore thriller showcasing a glimpse of the on-screen chemistry between Bhatia and Malhotra.

Actors open up about Vvan

Speaking about the film, Malhotra said, as quoted by Bollywood Hungama,"This is mine and Ekta's third project together and she has been the most passionate about Vvan. I have never had a producer who could narrate me a film from start to finish."

For Bhatia, the collaboration is special because "Working with Sid was a long, long dream and I am very happy that I had a chance to collaborate with him. He's a really fine actor. I have grown up on commercial films. Vvan is in the same zone and also has a strong soul. It also has our Indian folklore at the forefront. Its a masala film which will leave you very emotional at the end. It was something that I have been missing when I went to the theatres."

Adding on the same line, Ektaa Kapoor reportedly said, “Indian folklore has been a part of all of us. It's time we bring a state-of-the-art VFX heavy and large screen experience. Vvan going to be a whole new genre-breaker.”

About Vvan

Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with The Viral Fever, Vvan is directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar. After its theatrical run, the film will make its debut on Amazon Prime Video.