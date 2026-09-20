/Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia meet Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary ahead of The Vvaan release | See pics

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming fantasy thriller The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. As part of the film's promotions, the actors visited Patna along with producer Ektaa Kapoor and other members of the film's team, where they met Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Vvaan team meets Bihar CM

The meeting took place on Saturday evening at the Lok Sevak Awas, where the Chief Minister interacted with the team. Later, CM took to his X and shared pictures from the gathering. "At the Lok Sevak Awas, actor Shri Siddharth Malhotra ji of the Bollywood film 'The Vvaan' based on a Bihar folktale, actress Tamannaah Bhatia ji, renowned producer Ekta Kapoor ji, and the film's cast held a warm meet-and-greet."

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Tamannaah also gave fans a glimpse of the meeting on social media. She captioned the post, "Today, at the Lok Sevak Awas with Shri Samrat Choudhary, the Chief Minister of Bihar."

Vvaan team explores Bihar culture

The team also visited Mahavir Mandir to seek blessings for the film. Several videos from their trip have surfaced online, including one showing Sidharth and Tamannaah participating in Kosi Bharna, a ritual associated with Chhath Puja. Tamannaah was also seen attending Ganga Aarti at Patna's Marine Drive.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia joins Sidharth Malhotra in mystical thriller VVAN

About Vvaan

Set against the backdrop of Bihar, Vvaan combines fantasy, adventure, mystery and humour. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Deepak Mishra is directing the film, with Arunabh Kumar serving as its writer. Manu Anand is the director of photography and visual director.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is being made in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.