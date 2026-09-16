Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia have come together for a supernatural thriller, Vvan: Force of the Forest, and a week before its release, the makers have dropped a trailer that takes the audience into a world of fantasy and folklore filled with mysteries.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film takes the audience into a mystic world rooted in Indian folklore, where Sidharth's character will be testing the faith of a goddess and the dark power of the forest.

Vvan Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia's fantasy

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Set in the fictional town of Bhuttak, the trailer opens with an eerie forest that holds supernatural powers and a terrifying monster, one so powerful that even the goddess worshipped by the locals cannot protect them from it.

Sidharth Malhotra's character doesn't seem to take it seriously at first. He is shown living a carefree life in Mumbai with his partner, played by Bhatia. After ditching his Goa plans, he returns to his village to settle some unfinished business of land. But this time, his journey is intertwined with the forest and its dark forces and connects things from his past lives.

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As the story unfolds, he finds himself destined to fight the monster, as the trailer hints at the divine power given to him by the goddess- the power that he uses to fight against evil.

The trailer has promised a mythological adventure that will be laced with folk-inspired storytelling, striking visuals, and action-packed sequences.