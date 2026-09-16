/Shah Rukh Khan reveals how Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated at home: 'Wife performs rituals, kids and friends gather to hang around'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan extended his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday. The superstar interacted with fans on social media as he answered questions of fans. Khan also revealed how his family celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at home.

Shah Rukh wishes fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

Taking to X, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Happy Ganapati to all the boys & girls. Festivities & happiness around, and may Bappa bring more of it in your lives. To add to happiness, it's always better to share it with friends."

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He also added, “So a bit of sharing and laughing – let's do an #AskSRK for a while if you all have the time. Love you."

Fans were surprised by the sudden #ASKSRK session as they got an opportunity to directly interact with the actor.

How Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated at the Khan household

During the session, one fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about how he spent Ganesh Chaturthi. They wrote, “What do you do around Ganpati Time to celebrate the festivities?”

Shah Rukh Khan candidly answered the question, saying, "The wife does the Aarti and then the prayers, and tonight she will do the Visarjan." Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time.”

Khan is a Muslim, while his wife, Gauri, is a Hindu. In the past, the superstar has opened up about how the family celebrates festivals of both their religion.

In his 2005 documentary The Inner and Outer World of Shah Rukh Khan, he opened up about his perspective towards religion and shared that his children recite the Gayatri Mantra and offer Namaz too.

Shah Rukh Khan’s next project

The Bollywood star will be next seen in KING, which is set to release on December 24 worldwide. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, KING also stars Khan’s daughter, Suhana, along with Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal.

How Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated at the Khan household

During the session, one fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about how he spent Ganesh Chaturthi. They wrote, “What do you do around Ganpati Time to celebrate the festivities?”

Shah Rukh Khan candidly answered the question, saying, "The wife does the Aarti and then the prayers, and tonight she will do the Visarjan." Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time.”

Khan is a Muslim, while his wife, Gauri, is a Hindu. In the past, the superstar has opened up about how the family celebrates festivals of both their religion.

In his 2005 documentary The Inner and Outer World of Shah Rukh Khan, he opened up about his perspective towards religion and shared that his children recite the Gayatri Mantra and offer Namaz too.

Shah Rukh Khan’s next project