/When Shah Rukh Khan refused to bow to Underworld threat: 'Just shoot me'

There was a time in Bollywood when several actors and filmmakers faced threats from the underworld over projects, making the issue a serious concern for the industry. And Shah Rukh Khan was no exception. Today, he is called one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, but during his early years, he too found himself facing threats and pressure over his professional decisions.

Speaking on the Hussain Zaidi Files podcast, director Sanjay Gupta recalled Shah Rukh’s reaction when he found himself in such a situation.

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Sanjay Gupta on SRK response to underworld

"The only guy in the film industry, Shah Rukh Khan, when he was threatened, he said, ‘I will never do the film or show, I am a Pathaan, just shoot me if you want’. I am not scared of you, but I will not work with you and not do shows for you. He actually earned their respect. They also must have felt that there’s at least one person...," Gupta revealed.

However, the threats were not something the actor could simply ignore. He was reportedly provided police protection for several years during that period.

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When SRK spoke about threat himself

Years ago, Shah Rukh also discussed the atmosphere surrounding Bollywood during an interview with comedian and actor Ruby Wax. "They would set up a system, and they would say you do it. I may not have succumbed to it, but then they shoot you. So, sometimes it’s nice to do a film," SRK had said.

Wax then asked him directly, “You’re seriously saying someone calls you and says be in my film or I’ll blow your head off?”

He responded, "Not as nicely as you’re saying it."

When asked whether he had personally received death threats, the actor confirmed, "Oh yes, on many occasions… I had a lot of security for three years."

An alleged conversation with Abu Salem

Shah Rukh’s experiences with the underworld have also been documented by Anupama Chopra. In her book King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema, she wrote about the threats surrounding the actor during the 1990s.

According to Chopra’s account, Shah Rukh’s security concerns became serious in 1997 while he was working on Mahesh Bhatt’s Duplicate. Maharashtra police officer Rakesh Maria reportedly alerted Bhatt about a potential threat to the actor, after which Shah Rukh was given a personal bodyguard.

Chopra also recounted an alleged telephone conversation between Shah Rukh and gangster Abu Salem. According to her account, Salem confronted and abused the actor after Shah Rukh declined to work in a film associated with a producer who was close to him.

Despite being frightened, he reportedly responded, “I don’t tell you who to shoot so don’t tell me which film to do.”

KJo also shared about SRK's defiance

Filmmaker Karan Johar has also opened up about the underworld threats in his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy. He wrote about receiving threats around the release of his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

According to the director, Shah Rukh did not allow the situation to intimidate him. “Shah Rukh said, ‘What nonsense!’ He went inside and dragged me out. He said, ‘I’m standing here in front of you. Let’s see who shoots you. I’m standing right here.’”

Johar also recalled how Shah Rukh attempted to reassure his mother, who was worried about the situation.