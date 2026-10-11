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Navratri 2026: 5 Bollywood Garba songs you can't miss, from Dholi Taro to Nagada Sang Dhol

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 23:08 IST | Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 23:08 IST
Navratri 2026: 5 Bollywood Garba songs you can't miss, from Dholi Taro to Nagada Sang Dhol

Navratri songs Photograph: (X)

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Navratri 2026 is here! Enjoy the festivities with these five popular Bollywood Garba songs, from Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje to Nagada Sang Dhol and Shubhaarambh, that will make it impossible for you not to groove on the dance floor.

Navratri is incomplete without lively garba and dandiya songs that bring everyone to the dance floor. From evergreen Bollywood classics to modern festive tracks, explore this curated playlist which add energy and makes your Navratri 2026 celebrations even more memorable.

Navratri 2026 songs

Nagada Sang Dhol- Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

This hit song makes every Garba night and Navratri celebration feel complete. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, the song is from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic blockbuster Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, featuring Deepika Padukone showcasing her energetic Garba moves.

Chogada- Loveyatri

This is one of the most popular Garba tracks and a must-play at every event. Sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur, the song features Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain and is loved for its striking beats blended with traditional festive energy.

Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje- Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

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Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje is one of Bollywood’s most famous Navratri songs. Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Vinod Rathod, and Karsan Sagathia, the energetic track features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan performing vibrant Garba moves in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blockbuster hit.

Shubhaarambh- Kai Po Che

This is also a perfect song to kick-start the festive spirit. It is a popular choice for Navratri and Garba nights. Sung by Shruti Pathak and Divya Kumar, the track captures the joy, energy, and vibrant traditions of Gujarat’s festive celebrations.

Udi Udi Jaye- Raees

A favourite among Garba enthusiasts, this iconic track brings festive cheer to every Navratri celebration with its energetic beats and traditional Gujarati flavour. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi, and Karsan Sagathia, the song features Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan.

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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