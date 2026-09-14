Top 7 places in India to experience the colours of Navratri

The Navratri festival highlights India's vast cultural diversity. From early October, different states celebrate the nine-day Hindu festival with unique regional rituals. For travellers, this period offers a direct look into local traditions, ranging from classical dance performances to extensive public art installations. If you want to understand these regional customs, here are seven destinations in India that provide a distinct and factual Navratri experience.

1. Ahmedabad: The centre of Garba

Gujarat hosts the longest dance festival in the world during Navratri. In Ahmedabad, locals gather in open grounds to perform traditional Garba and Dandiya Raas. The state tourism department organises the state-level Navratri festival at the Gujarat University Ground. Thousands of participants dance in synchronised circles wearing traditional attire.

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2. Kolkata: Durga Puja pandals

In West Bengal, Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja. Kolkata streets feature thousands of temporary artistic structures known as pandals. According to UNESCO, which lists the festival as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, these installations showcase regional craftsmanship. The event concludes with the immersion of clay idols in the Hooghly river on the tenth day.

3. Mysore: The Dasara illumination

Mysore celebrates the festival as Dasara, following royal traditions. The primary attraction is the Mysore Palace, which authorities illuminate with nearly 100,000 electric bulbs each evening. On the tenth day, a procession called Jumboo Savari takes place. This features decorated elephants marching from the palace to the Bannimantap grounds, attracting a large public gathering.

4. Kullu: A Himalayan gathering

Kullu Dussehra in Himachal Pradesh begins when celebrations in the rest of the country conclude. Held at the Dhalpur Maidan, this seven-day festival commences on Vijayadashami. The tradition involves bringing over 200 local deities into the valley to pay respects to Lord Raghunath. The mountain air and local folk music create a distinct festive atmosphere.

5. Varanasi: The Ramnagar Ramlila

Varanasi hosts the Ramnagar Ramlila, a tradition dating back over 200 years. According to local records, this performance lasts for 31 days and takes place across multiple locations in the city. The actors perform without modern technology. They rely entirely on traditional oil lamps and perform without microphones to recreate the epic of Ramayana.

6. Bastar: A 75-day tribal observance

Bastar in Chhattisgarh offers a completely different perspective. According to government tourism data, Bastar Dussehra spans 75 days and focuses on the local tribal deity, Devi Danteshwari, rather than Lord Rama. The event includes unique rituals, such as local artisans constructing a large eight-wheeled wooden chariot, offering a direct look into central India's indigenous culture.

7. Delhi: Ramlila and effigy burnings

The capital city combines multiple traditions. Across Delhi, numerous committees stage the Ramlila to act out scenes from the Ramayana. On the tenth day, tall effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghanada are filled with firecrackers and burnt in open public grounds. This marks the victory of good over evil.