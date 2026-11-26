Gordon Ramsay is widely recognised for his fiery personality, culinary expertise and successful television career, having fronted popular shows such as Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef. However, the celebrity chef is now preparing to explore a different side of television as he takes on a new role as the host of the BBC's long-running motoring programme Top Gear. His appointment comes as the broadcaster works towards reviving the series, which is expected to return to television in 2028.

Gordon Ramsay to be the new face of Top Gear comeback

Gordon Ramsay is preparing to take his love for cars to television with a new role on the BBC's Top Gear. The celebrity chef has been confirmed as the lead presenter of the programme's upcoming revival, bringing an unexpected addition to the show's next presenting line-up.

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The announcement was made with Ramsay also sharing his excitement about joining the motoring series. Although widely recognised for his culinary ventures and television appearances on shows such as Hell's Kitchen and Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, the chef has a longstanding interest in automobiles and motorsport.

Speaking about his appointment, Ramsay revealed that his fascination with cars began during childhood, when he grew up close to Silverstone, the famous British racing circuit. He also expressed his intention to retain the show's adventurous spirit while introducing a fresh approach for a new generation of viewers. Ramsay is not entirely unfamiliar with Top Gear. He has appeared on the programme as a guest on three occasions, making his new position a return to a show he has previously been associated with.

Why did Jimmy Carr reportedly withdraw from Top Gear?

Ramsay's appointment comes after comedian Jimmy Carr was reportedly in advanced discussions to become part of the returning presenting team. However, according to reports, Carr pulled out of consideration because his existing television commitments and professional schedule would make it difficult for him to accommodate the extensive filming and international travel involved.

Carr has previously appeared on Top Gear and is known for his interest in cars. His reported withdrawal came shortly before Ramsay's appointment was announced. Meanwhile, comedian and actor Guz Khan has also emerged as a potential contender for a presenting position, although the BBC has not officially confirmed the remaining members of the team.

The BBC's popular motoring programme has been on hiatus since 2022, following a serious accident involving former presenter Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff during filming at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey. Flintoff sustained significant facial and rib injuries after the vehicle he was driving overturned. The incident led the broadcaster to suspend production in 2023, leaving the show's future uncertain. The BBC subsequently confirmed plans to revive the programme with an entirely new presenting line-up.

The upcoming series is expected to begin filming in 2027 across the UK and international locations, with its return to television scheduled for 2028. The Stig, the show's famously anonymous test driver, is also expected to return.