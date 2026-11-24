A £750,000 payment made to former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019 has come under scrutiny during a civil trial at London's High Court. Lawyers representing Turkish millionaire Nebahat Isbilen have alleged that businessman Selman Turk misled her about the purpose of the money. It has been claimed that it was intended as a gift to Andrew in return for assistance with obtaining a passport.

The case involves allegations that Turk misappropriated approximately £40 million of Isbilen's wealth while serving as her financial adviser. He has denied the accusations.

Andrew is not accused of any wrongdoing in the case. He returned the £750,000 after Isbilen contacted him during the legal proceedings, according to court submissions.

He is scheduled to appear as a witness on December 14 after a court-approved summons was issued.

Why was £750,000 paid to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor?

The disputed transaction dates back to 2019, when Isbilen was relying on Turk to manage her financial affairs. Her lawyers claim that she authorised the payment to Andrew after being given an explanation that it was connected to assistance with her passport.

However, Simon Colton KC, representing Isbilen, argued that Turk had misrepresented the reason behind the transfer. He described the alleged misuse of her trust as deliberate and systematic, claiming that money belonging to her was channelled into businesses controlled by the businessman.

The defence has presented a different version of events. Joshua Hitchens, representing Turk, argued that Isbilen was aware of the actual purpose of the payment and understood that it was intended to secure Andrew's help for her husband, who remains imprisoned in Turkey.

He further disputed the suggestion that the money was presented as a passport-related fee, pointing to a private gathering in December 2019. Isbilen had reportedly arranged a dinner at Turk's London flat, where she met Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, and spoke about her husband's situation.

What's Nebahat Isbilen's case?

Isbilen, 81, belongs to the family behind Evyap, a major Turkish soap and cosmetics business. Her legal dispute with Turk centres on the handling of her substantial fortune and allegations that he diverted millions of pounds for his own benefit.

Her financial difficulties reportedly began after her husband, Ilhan, a former Turkish parliamentarian, was jailed after the 2016 attempted coup in Turkey.

According to reports, she wanted to move her wealth out of Turkey amid concerns about her family's circumstances. Her lawyers have described the charges against her husband as politically motivated.

Isbilen moved to Greece in 2017 before settling in London the following year. She had met Turk in January 2017 and subsequently entrusted him with managing most of her financial assets.

Colton told the court that Turk convinced her that her wealth was at risk and that he could move it somewhere secure. However, he alleged that the businessman instead transferred funds to companies under his ownership or control.

Turk has rejected the allegations.

This comes amid the ongoing scrutiny surrounding King Charles III's younger brother, who lost his royal titles following revelations about his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.