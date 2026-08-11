/Not a prince but Andrew will still get a royal funeral: Source

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, reputed to be Queen Elizabeth's favourite child, is no longer a working royal and no longer receives special treatment. However, he will still reportedly receive a royal ceremonial funeral.

This comes after the disgraced former royal faced intense scrutiny over his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Although he has been living away from the public eye and no longer participates in royal events, the Daily Mail has learned that his name remains on a secret government list of royal family members scheduled to receive funeral ceremonies upon their death.

Ex-Prince Andrew to receive royal funeral despite being stripped of titles: Report

Add WION as a Preferred Source

For members of the royal family, funeral arrangements are planned years, or even decades, in advance, and Andrew's name remains on that official list. Senior Whitehall sources revealed that the former Duke of York remains on a secret government registry of royals designated for high-profile funerals. These plans are kept secret until death.

It has also been learned that Mountbatten-Windsor would be buried at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore in Windsor, the same place where King Edward VIII is buried. Edward VIII had abdicated the throne in 1936 to marry American socialite Wallis Simpson. Despite their known association with Adolf Hitler, they were still granted a resting place on royal land.

These arrangements, known as "bridge plans," are meticulous protocols prepared well ahead of time, with each member's plan named after a famous UK bridge.

For example, when Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, "Operation London Bridge" was immediately set into motion. Created in the 1960s and updated regularly, these plans outlined specific ceremonial protocols and security measures required to handle her passing at Balmoral Castle and safely transport her body back to London. Similarly, when her husband, Prince Philip, passed away the previous year, "Operation Forth Bridge" was enacted.

The Royal Vault beneath St. George's Chapel was once the traditional resting place for members of the royal family, but due to limited space, the burial location has shifted over time.

Questioning this report, US lawyer Gloria Allred, who represented 27 of Epstein's victims, said that Andrew's connection with Epstein has brought disgrace upon the royal family, and questioned why he should be granted the honour of a royal funeral. She said:

''Under these circumstances, the question arises as to why this man should be afforded the honour of a royal funeral. What kind of message would such a ceremony send to Epstein's victims?'' he said.