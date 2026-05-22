/UK police seek woman allegedly brought to Windsor ‘for sexual purposes’; Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein under probe

British police investigating former Prince Andrew on Friday (May 22) appealed for witnesses to come forward as authorities expanded their inquiry into allegations linked to the royal’s ties with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Thames Valley Police confirmed they are examining possible offences involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, including allegations connected to sexual misconduct and misconduct in public office. The latest development comes months after the former royal was arrested in February following fresh disclosures that emerged through documents released under the US Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Police looking into woman who was brought to Windsor "for sexual purposes"

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In a statement issued Friday, police revealed they had contacted lawyers representing a woman who allegedly travelled to Windsor in 2010 "for sexual purposes." The woman’s attorney, Florida-based lawyer Brad Edwards, had earlier claimed that his client was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and later had a sexual encounter with Andrew at his Windsor residence.

Police said the woman has not formally filed a complaint but stressed that any report would be treated "seriously" and handled with “care, sensitivity and respect for her privacy.”

Authorities also appeared eager to clarify the scope of their investigation amid growing public attention. According to the force, the inquiry is not limited to allegations that Andrew may have shared sensitive information with Epstein during his decade-long stint as Britain’s trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

"The assessment of reports that a woman was taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes is ongoing," police said while again urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Andrew has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and has not been formally charged. However, he remains under investigation. Earlier this year, King Charles III stripped his younger brother of his remaining royal titles amid mounting pressure over the Epstein controversy. Andrew was also removed from Royal Lodge in Windsor and relocated to the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.