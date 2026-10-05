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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes legal action over Epstein-linked search warrants

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 15:29 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 15:29 IST
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes legal action over Epstein-linked search warrants

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Photograph: (AFP)

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly launched a legal challenge against search warrants used by police in connection with the investigation into his alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein. Read to know more. 

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has remained under intense scrutiny over his long-running association with Jeffrey Epstein and the controversy that has followed it. The former Duke of York has faced renewed attention since documents linked to Epstein prompted a police investigation into his conduct during his time as the UK's trade envoy. He has now taken a new legal step in the case, challenging the lawfulness of search warrants used by police at his properties.

Andrew takes legal action over search warrants

Former Prince Andrew, now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is challenging the legality of search warrants that led to police searches of his properties earlier this year. As per The Sun report, Andrew has now lodged a judicial review in connection with the search warrants that enabled cops to raid his home on the Sandringham Estate.

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In addition, a judge at the Old Bailey issued the warrants, which also allowed searches of his former 33-room residence, Royal Lodge, in Windsor. Later, the same report stated that a private High Court hearing will take place on Thursday afternoon. The hearing will concern a bid by Thames Valley Police to restrict access to court documents, a judicial spokesperson said.

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All about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his controversy over close association with Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew, the Duke of York) has been at the center of a multi-year global scandal primarily driven by his close association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, sexual assault allegations, and subsequent criminal and civil investigations.

Andrew maintained a social relationship with American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, introducing him to royal circles and visiting him long after Epstein's 2008 conviction. Virginia Roberts Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her in 2001 when she was a teenager being trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. While Andrew consistently denied the claims, he settled a U.S. civil lawsuit out of court in 2022 without admitting liability

In an effort to clear his name, Andrew gave a catastrophic BBC Newsnight interview in November 2019. His lack of empathy for Epstein’s victims, unconvincing alibis (such as claiming he was at a Pizza Express in Woking on the night of an alleged assault), and flawed explanations were heavily panned by the public and media, forcing him to step back from public royal duties.

Later, the released files revealed that Andrew may have improperly shared confidential government and commercial information with Epstein while serving as a UK trade envoy. On February 19, 2026, Thames Valley Police arrested the 66-year-old on suspicion of misconduct in public office, making him the first British royal to be arrested in nearly 400 years. He was questioned and released under investigation and has since launched a High Court challenge to quash the police search warrants. Amid mounting pressure and newly surfaced revelations, King Charles III stripped Andrew of his military honors, his "Duke of York" title, and his birth title of "Prince" in October 2025, evicting him from Royal Lodge.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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