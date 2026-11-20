The lavish world of New York's elite is set to return to television, with HBO giving The Gilded Age another season. The historical drama, which explores wealth, social ambition and the struggle for influence in 1880s New York, has been renewed for season 5 while its fourth instalment remains on air. Let's delve into know more details.

The Gilded Age season 5 renewed for season 5

HBO is extending its association with the world of high society, wealth and fierce social rivalries. The network has renewed The Gilded Age for a fifth season, giving Julian Fellowes' period drama another opportunity to explore the ambitions and personal conflicts of its wealthy New York families. The announcement was made on November 19, 2026, while season 4 is still unfolding. The decision comes as the show continues to attract a larger audience, with its latest instalment recording stronger viewership figures than the previous season.

According to HBO, season 4 is averaging 5.9 million US cross-platform viewers per episode. This represents an increase of nearly 20% compared with Season 3. Its third episode also recorded 4.3 million viewers across platforms within three days of its release. The numbers indicate that the drama is continuing to find an audience, with HBO expressing confidence in the creative team and the stories surrounding its central characters.

What did HBO say about The Gilded Age Season 5?

Francesca Orsi, President of HBO drama series and films, welcomed the renewal and praised the work of creator Julian Fellowes and the ensemble cast. She said the series had continued to connect with audiences and expressed excitement about returning to 61st Street. She also indicated that the next season would further explore the consequences of the Russells, van Rhijns and Kirklands' pursuit of greater social standing.

Universal Television President Erin Underhill also shared her enthusiasm about the announcement. She credited the writers, cast and creative team for keeping the show's world engaging and said she looked forward to audiences discovering what season 5 has in store.

What is The Gilded Age all about?

Set in 1880s New York, the show takes viewers into a period of rapid economic growth, when industrialists and wealthy business families were accumulating enormous fortunes. However, money alone did not guarantee acceptance into high society.

The story follows the rivalry between established wealthy families, who want to preserve their social influence, and newly rich families attempting to establish themselves among New York's elite. Julian Fellowes created The Gilded Age and is also known for writing Downton Abbey. His work frequently explores class divisions, family traditions and social hierarchies.