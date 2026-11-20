Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence has never shied away from discussing the realities of beauty standards and the pressure surrounding physical appearance. The The Hunger Games star has now offered another glimpse into her personal choices, confirming that she has undergone breast augmentation. The Hollywood actress recently revealed details about her new implants and much more. The admission adds to her earlier conversations about cosmetic enhancements, motherhood and the changes she has experienced over the years.

Jennifer Lawrence's candid confession about breast implants

The actress made the revelation during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she joined her former The Hunger Games co-star Josh Hutcherson for a conversation ahead of the release of the franchise's upcoming prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping. During the show's Bravo Hot Takes segment on November 19, host Andy Cohen brought up a viral story involving Hailey Glassman, a new cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City, and an alleged incident in which a woman's breast reportedly broke her nose.

When Cohen asked Lawrence whether she found it surprising that such an incident could happen, the actor responded by revealing that she had implants herself. "Yes, and I have implants," she said. Cohen appeared surprised by the admission and asked whether they were new. Lawrence confirmed that they were, before identifying Dr Steven Teitelbaum, a plastic surgeon based in Santa Monica, as the doctor who performed the procedure.

The conversation then turned to the size of her implants. When Cohen asked whether they were a B cup, Lawrence clarified that they were a full C. She also indicated that this was the same size as her previous breasts. Keeping the exchange light-hearted, the actor later joked that she had broken two noses.

Jennifer Lawrence previously discussed breast surgery after motherhood

This is not the first time Lawrence has spoken about undergoing cosmetic procedures. In an October 2026 conversation with The Cut, the actor discussed having a breast lift after welcoming her second child with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

Lawrence had previously spoken about the physical changes that followed her pregnancies in a 2025 profile with The New Yorker. Reflecting on the difference between her first and second experiences of motherhood, she explained that her body had recovered differently after each pregnancy. The actor said that most things had returned to their previous state after her first child, but the same did not happen following her second pregnancy.

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In her conversation with The Cut, Lawrence also spoke about wanting to feel confident in her appearance while managing the demands of motherhood and her acting career. She expressed her desire to look put together without having to spend too much time getting ready.

From baby Botox to other cosmetic procedures

Lawrence has also been open about her approach to other beauty treatments. In an interview with Vogue published in September 2026, she disclosed that she receives baby Botox but prefers to retain movement in her face because of the demands of acting. She has also discussed procedures that interest her, although she has not necessarily decided to undergo them. These include fat transfers and buccal fat removal.