James Marsden has broken the internet after he not only returned as Cyclops in the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer but also gave a moving callback to the X-Men in it. Avengers: Doomsday released a brand new trailer on Monday that shattered the internet.

The trailer showcased numerous new shots, including Cyclops (played by James Marsden) having a showdown with Sam Wilson's Captain America and assembling the X-Men, the Avengers and the Fantastic Four.

In a new interview, James Marsden opened up about entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Cyclops. The actor revealed that it was Kevin Feige who approached the actor's agent with the idea of Avengers: Doomsday.

"It was surreal. After X-Men: Days of Future Past, there were always rumours and conversations about the possibility of returning, but as the years passed, it started to feel less likely. Then I got a call from my agent saying that Kevin Feige wanted to speak with me. At that point, I started thinking, 'Maybe this is actually happening,'" he said.

"I was ecstatic. We discussed the role and what they wanted to do with Cyclops. There wasn’t a script in front of me at the time, but honestly, I didn’t need one. My reaction was simple: whatever they wanted me to do, I was in," the actor revealed.

Marsden features prominently in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer that was released earlier this week along with actors Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr who plays the antagonist Doctor Doom in the film.