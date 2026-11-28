The world of Panchayat has welcomed an unexpected visitor, and he comes from the world of international cricket. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has made a surprise appearance in a promotional video for the upcoming fifth season of the popular comedy-drama.

Panchayat welcomes Kevin Pietersen

Released by Prime Video, the video shows Pietersen in a traditional kurta-pyjama, with a gamcha completing his village look. He also gets into the spirit of its everyday life, from brushing his teeth with a datun to enjoying a glass of Bhutkun ki chai.

The video shows Pietersen exploring some of Phulera's most recognisable spots, including the much-loved pani ki tanki, which has become an important landmark in the series.

Introducing himself to the residents, Pietersen says, "I am Kevin Pietersen; I'm a former England cricketer. I have travelled everywhere from London to Sydney, but there's no place in the world quite like Phulera!"

He joins the residents in their banter, including the much-recognised line, "Gajab beijjati hai yaar."

In another moment, Pietersen highlights the village's preference for its own version of tea culture, and says, "Aye, do cup chaaye."

Prime Video India shared the promotional video with a caption: "From the world of cricket to the mad circus of Banrakas! Kevin Pietersen has a new pitch, and it’s called Phulera. Panchayat Season 5, coming this December 3 on Prime Video India."

About Panchayat

The new season is set to explore the changing political equations in Phulera following the village elections. Kranti Devi, played by Sunita Rajwar, has taken over as the new Pradhan, replacing Manju Devi (Neena Gupta).

Banrakas, played by Durgesh Kumar, is now Pradhanpati as the husband of the new Pradhan, Kranti Devi.

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir Yadav) will have to adjust to life away from the position of power. Sachiv Ji (Jitendra Kumar), on the other hand, faces fresh challenges as he attempts to manage his personal ambitions, friendships and responsibilities in the village.

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar, Panchayat is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar.

The series is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

The cast also includes Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak.