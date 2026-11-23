Things are going to get messy for Sachivji (Jeetendra Kumar) as the new Pradhan comes to office. The trailer for the much-awaited Panchayat Season 5 was unveiled on Monday and the new series promises a list of mishaps and misadventures for the people of Phulera.

With a fresh seat of power and a whole new round of drama, Panchayat is back with its latest season, bringing a wave of emotions, heartfelt moments, and, of course, a generous helping of rural India’s unfiltered charm. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the latest season returns with an ensemble cast that includes Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, and Ashok Pathak. Panchayat Season 5 will stream on Prime Video from December 3 onwards.

The trailer of Panchayat Season 5 out

Season 5 of Panchayat picks up from where the previous season had ended with a fresh dose of drama brewing in Phuera village. As the centre of power shifts from one Pradhanji (Raghubir Yadav) to another, Sachivji finds himself juggling personal ambitions, friendships, and the ever-changing politics of the panchayat. Amidst it all, his love story with Rinki (Sanvikaa) takes a twist no one saw coming. With familiar faces, fresh challenges, and plenty of small-town drama, Phulera is gearing up for another round of hungama. Will Sachivji finally get his happily ever after with Rinki, and will the new Pradhanpati prove he is ready to take the reins of Phulera?

Watch Panchayat Season 5 trailer here:

Deepak Kumar Mishra, co-producer, co-creator, and director of the series, shared, “Over four seasons, Panchayat has grown into one of India's most-loved franchises, a journey made special by the affection audiences have shown its characters and the world of Phulera. With every season, our endeavor has been to let this world evolve, while staying true to the authenticity that defines the series. The biggest responsibility has been to keep the storytelling fresh without losing the simplicity and honesty at its heart. Our longstanding collaboration with Prime Video has been an integral part of this journey, giving us the creative space to continue building this world, and I look forward to audiences discovering the next chapter of Phulera.”