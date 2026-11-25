Hanuman Ansh is the sleeper hit of the year and the kind of hit that every director and filmmaker dreams of. After a successful run at the theatres, the movie is now set to premiere on OTT platforms, and it has gone multilingual on digital platforms to reach a much wider and more regional audience.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the movie is based on the true story of revered Saint Neem Karoli Baba, who was a devotee of Lord Hanuman. It has also been said that Maharaj Ji's words have inspired millions, including billionaires like Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma.

Hanuman Ansh OTT release: The movie to release in five languages on Netflix

Today, Netflix announced the digital premiere of Hanuman Ansh on November 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati.

With this, the audience will find the movie on two platforms. The Hindi version will be available on Sony LIV from November 27, while the regional versions will stream two days later, from Nov 29 on Netflix.

''Faith changed his life. His devotion changed thousands. Experience the divine story of Lord Hanuman's devout disciple, now on Netflix ✨'' Netflix wrote.

The announcement comes weeks after SONY LIV announced that the spiritual drama will premiere on Nov 27.

Before the movie was heading for its digital premiere, Hanuman Ansh found itself embroiled in controversy after news of a disagreement among its makers came to light. The dispute reportedly happened between its director Chaturvedi, and producers Namrata G Singh, Ragini Sona and Anupriya Nagar. The statement also clarified that the movie has four producers, and all the rights are held by all.

In a statement shared on the social media handle, one user wrote, “Hanuman Ansh has one authorised channel.”

The statement adds, “Under the Production Agreement, decisions on publicity, awards, partnerships and rights, in India and internationally, require the approval of all four Producers and are dealt with exclusively through the Company's authorised channel.”