/Hanuman Ansh rights row: Producers say only one authorised channel after films earns Rs 450 crore

Hanuman Ansh is the sleeper blockbuster of the year. Based on the devotional life of revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, the film has been a massive hit, earning over Rs 400 crore at the box office on a budget of just Rs 2 crore. However, it has now found itself embroiled in controversy after news of a disagreement among its makers came to light.

A statement was released by producer Namrata G Singh and director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi through Swambhu Media Network.

Shared on Monday, the statement starts with a line, “Hanuman Ansh has one authorised channel.”

Addressing the film's rights, they stated that the company is aware that individuals are representing themselves as authorised to deal with the rights to the film, clarifying that no such individual holds that authority.

Namrata and Vishal are named as the only two people solely authorised to handle public

relations, marketing, awards and partnerships on behalf of the company.

“No party acting alone has authority to deal in the Film. Any such dealing is invalid and not binding on the Company or the Producers. Any statement, award claim or business arrangement made outside this process is not recognised by the Company,” the statement also reads.

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The statement also clarified that the movie has four producers - Namrata G Singh, Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, Ragini Sona and Anupriya Nagar, and all the rights are held by all.

The statement adds, “Under the Production Agreement, decisions on publicity, awards, partnerships and rights, in India and internationally, require the approval of all four Producers and are dealt with exclusively through the Company's authorised channel.”