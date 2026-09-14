/Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi announces RamBola, film on Goswami Tulsidas

Mahaveer Jain Films and writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi, known for Hanuman Ansh, have joined hands to bring the life of Goswami Tulsidas to the big screen with RamBola.

RamBola announced

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film will explore the extraordinary journey of Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas, whose devotion and literary contributions have left an everlasting impact on Indian culture and literature.

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RamBola is produced by Mahaveer Jain, Vishal Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay and Raghuvendra Singh and is presented by Mahaveer Jain Films.

RamBola tells the story of Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas

With RamBola, the makers aim to bring alive the timeless story of a Sant whose journey of devotion, transformation and Sanatan continues to inspire generations.

The announcement comes after Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh, which has created history at the box office and emerged as one of the biggest success stories of all time.

Meanwhile, Mahaveer Jain Films has been putting together a formidable line-up of films. The slate includes Mrigdeep Singh Lamba’s Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan; Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari; and White, a story inspired by an event involving global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, starring Vikrant Massey.

Hanuman Ansh emerges as box office blockbuster

Directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh hit theatres on August 7. The spiritual drama is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj-ji.

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, with Chandan K Anand, Nikhil Dubey, Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra and Bhagvandas Patel playing key roles.