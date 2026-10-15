/'I cannot vote here': When Imran Khan revealed he is not an Indian citizen and wants to be one

Actor Imran Khan has been asked to leave India by October 28. The nephew of superstar Aamir Khan, who was preparing for his acting comeback, recently participated in a CJP protest on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. This is not the first time he has stepped out to take part in a protest. Amid all this, it has come to light that Khan is not an Indian citizen, and that's the reason why he has been asked to leave the country.

Imran's mother is an Indian citizen, which gives him the right to live in the country under Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI). But this does not make him an Indian citizen, and that's what takes away his right to be part of a protest that only an Indian citizen can do. Born in the US when his father and mother were students, he has US citizenship.

However, in India, he can live but can't vote. In 2011, the actor talked about having US citizenship and said that the official proceedings to get Indian citizenship were underway.

"I am trying to get an Indian passport. The official proceedings are on. I hope I acquire it soon as some big things are on their way,'' he shared.

Speaking about his duty as a citizen of India, the actor said that he feels it is his duty to serve his country, where he has been raised.

‘’I feel it is my duty to serve my country. I cannot vote here because I am not a citizen, but I do take part in elections by creating awareness about the importance of voting, because I feel I am a part of this country," Imran said.

Now, when the actor has been asked to leave, it's clear that he has not been granted the Indian citizenship.

Imran Khan moved back to India

Imran and his mother came to India when the actor was a toddler after his mother separated from his father, who continued to live in the US and worked as a software engineer. He was raised in Mumbai from the age of 3 and has lived and studied in the country.

He moved back to the US in 2015 and lived with his father when he was battling depression and took a sabbatical from acting.