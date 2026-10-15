/‘He was very secure as an actor’: Salman Khan praises Ranveer Singh's performance in Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh’s performance in Dhurandhar franchise continues to earn appreciation from across the film industry, with the latest praise coming from none other than Salman Khan. Commending Ranveer’s portrayal in the blockbuster spy thriller, Salman highlighted the actor’s ability to deliver a performance driven by restraint and intensity, calling him a “secure actor”.

During the opening episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 , Karisma Kapoor made a special appearance during the rapid-fire round and posed a question to Salman. She asked Salman which performance he found more impactful — Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar or Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Responding to the question, Salman said, “Two different kind of performances, you cannot compare any of them. Thats not diplomatic at all. Both are fantastic actors. One has got tremendous amount of energy, one has got tremendously amount of intensity. Both have different styles of acting. So you cannot cannot.. and especially for Ranveer in Dhurandhar.. had to control all his energy, all his I mean.. what he does he does everything larger than life, and he had to control that big time, so for an actor, that’s a huge amount of insecurity, that he didn’t have in the film. He was very secure as an actor and in that role for Dhurandhar.”

Karan Johar agreed with Salman’s assessment, responding, “Correct, well said.”

Known for his transformative performances, Ranveer yet again demonstrated what he can do by showing remarkable restraint in bringing Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who operates under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari, to life. His performance balanced intensity, vulnerability and calculated composure, adding depth to the character.

Since the release of Dhurandhar on December 5, 2025, Ranveer’s portrayal has received widespread appreciation from audiences, critics and members of the film fraternity. The actor’s transformation into Hamza became one of the defining talking points surrounding the film, with particular attention paid to his physical transformation, nuanced expressions and ability to communicate the character’s internal conflicts through controlled performances.