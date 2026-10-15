/Koffee With Karan Season 9: Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor bring '90s magic back to the Koffee couch

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor joined Salman Khan in the opening episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. The two, who have worked together in several iconic films, have been friends for 36 years. On Thursday’s episode, they brought in the ‘90s magic as they spoke about their friendship with the host Karan Johar.

Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan’s 36 years long friendship



During the episode, Karisma reflected on her 'lifelong' bond with Salman and shared how they became friends. Karisma recalled that she met Salman soon after the release of Maine Pyaar Kiya.

“Maine Pyar Kiya was released in 1989. (He was) a craze of the nation and I was like 16, practising and learning at Saroj Khan's dance classes in Satyam Hall and Salman Khan was there, rehearsing for some song in Baaghi."

She continued, recalling, "I was dying to get a glimpse of him and then one day I was exiting and there Salman was sitting down in his purple pants, which later became a craze but he was wearing it way back then, and a white ganji. I was froze and he's like, 'Hey, aren't you Daboo uncle's daughter?' and I was like, 'Oh my god! This is Salman Khan asking me.'"



"At the time, Salim uncle and dad were very good friends. He said, 'I've been watching you. You've been doing a good job, working very hard.' And he gave me a chocolate bar," she added.



Karisma further noted that her bond with Salman has only grown stronger over the years. The actress also revealed that Salman has a sweet tooth like her.

When Salman refused to work with Karisma over an outfit choice

She also recalled their fight during the shoot of Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge over one of her outfits. Karisma revealed that Salman had declined to work with her over her outfit.

Salman responded and explained that it was too short and sheer.

“I was very excited with my fashion and this and that, to kill it. He was like, ‘What are you wearing?’ I am like, ‘What?'”

Karisma eventually approached director David Dhawan to intervene after the disagreement continued. Recalling the exchange, she said, “He was like, ‘No, I will not give this shot with you looking like this.’ I had to go and complain to David Dhawan that SK is not letting me wear this outfit. Please tell him.”

Karan Johar then asked whether Salman’s objection was related to the outfit being too revealing. Karisma agreed, describing it as “too open and clingy”.

Karisma recalled that the disagreement eventually reached a point where Salman insisted she replace the outfit altogether. “After a point, Salman was, ‘Go change this. I don’t like this outfit.’ We used to fight a lot,” she said.

Despite their disagreements, Karisma also acknowledged Salman’s concern for her. “He used to be very protective about me,” she said.

When Karan asked if both of them gave love advice to each other, Karisma said, “Yes. But both of us didn't listen.”

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s films