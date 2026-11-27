Meghalaya-born rapper and singer Reble, whose real name is Daiaphi Lamare, has made a mark in India's independent music scene with her distinctive hip-hop sound. She reached a wider audience through her contributions to the soundtrack of Dhurandhar, including the tracks 'Run Down The City – Monica' and 'Naal Nachna'. However, a recent live performance in Guwahati took an unexpected turn after a drone collided with her during her set.

Drone collides with Reble during live performance

Reble was performing 'Run Down The City – Monica' when the mishap occurred. Footage from the event shows the rapper singing and moving across the stage before a drone suddenly makes contact with her face.

The collision appears to catch her by surprise. She pauses for a moment as the drone falls, then walks away from the stage, bringing her performance to an abrupt end. The incident took place during the event in Hatisila, Guwahati. An attendee shared the video online, and it quickly drew attention from viewers concerned about what had happened.

Fans express concern after video circulates

The clip prompted reactions from social media users, with several expressing worry about Reble's well-being and raising questions about the arrangements for using drones around performers. The incident has also brought attention to the risks of operating aerial equipment close to artists during live shows. However, the extent of any injury to Reble has not been confirmed.

As of November 27, the rapper had not released an official statement about the incident or shared a health update. She did, however, repost an Instagram story featuring her performance at the event

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Reble’s journey from independent music to Dhurandhar