South Korean actors Lee Do Hyun and Han So Hee have caught the attention of fans following their recent appearance together in Manila, Philippines. The two actors attended a fashion brand event on November 26, where their interactions became a talking point online. Their appearance comes shortly after Lee's agency confirmed his separation from actress Lim Ji Yeon, making the Manila outing particularly noteworthy among K-drama fans.

Lee Do Hyun and Han So Hee attend fashion event in Manila

South Korean actors Lee Do Hyun and Han So Hee recently made a joint public appearance in Manila, Philippines, drawing attention from K-drama fans. The actors attended the opening of a Musinsa Standard store on November 26, where they participated in promotional activities and met fans.

The event featured a fan interaction session and a styling segment, during which the actors showcased some of their favourite fashion pieces. Fans gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of the two stars, who also posed for photographs with attendees.

Lee Do Hyun's gesture towards Han So Hee goes viral

One particular moment from the event caught the internet's attention. During a group photograph session, Han So Hee appeared hesitant about sitting on the floor because she was wearing a short dress. Noticing the situation, Lee Do Hyun immediately took off his denim jacket and offered it to her to cover her legs. He was also seen adjusting the jacket to ensure she was comfortable while posing for photographs.

The gesture prompted cheers from the audience, while videos of the interaction circulated on social media. Several fans praised the actor for being considerate towards his fellow brand ambassador

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon confirm breakup after dating for over three years

Lee Do Hyun's Manila appearance comes shortly after news of his separation from actress Lim Ji Yeon became public. On November 24, the agencies representing both actors confirmed that they had recently parted ways. The former couple first met while working on the Netflix series The Glory. Their on-screen association eventually developed into a real-life relationship, which they publicly confirmed in April 2023.