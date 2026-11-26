For Mumbai on November 26 remains one of the darkest days in India's history, as the country lost several victims and brave heroes in the terror attacks. Marking the 18th anniversary of the tragedy, actress Bhumi Pednekar attended a tribute ceremony at the Gateway of India, where she paid her respects to the unsung heroes who lost their lives while protecting others during the attacks.

Bhumi Pednekar pays tribute to 26/11 heroes

Marking the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, a tribute ceremony was organised by the Maharashtra Police Boys Sanghatana at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Thursday.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar attended the event with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and paid tribute to the brave police personnel, security forces, and civilians who lost their lives in the attacks by offering flower petals and a garland.

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Later, Bhumi took to Instagram to share a series of photographs from the ceremony, offering a glimpse of the tribute. The pictures showed the actress folding her hands while paying respect to the martyrs and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the city.

Along with the series of photographs, the actress penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude to the Mumbai Police, security forces and first responders. She wrote, "Spent this morning along with our Hon. Chief Minister Shri @devendra_fadnavis ji, paying my respects to the bravehearts who laid down their lives defending our city, the innocent lives lost on that fateful day, and the survivors and families who continue to carry its scars."

She further added, "A heartfelt tribute to our @mumbaipolice, security forces and first responders - your bravery and courage would never be forgotten. 26/11 will forever remain etched in our memories 🙏"

26/11 Mumbai terror attack

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks took place between November 26 and 29, 2008, when 10 terrorists from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shootings and bombings across Mumbai. Some of the most well-known tourist places, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Oberoi-Trident Hotel and Nariman House, came under attack. The four-day siege claimed 166 lives and left hundreds injured. The tragedy remains one of the deadliest terror attacks in India's history, with the courage and sacrifice of security personnel and first responders remembered every year.

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About Bhumi Pednekar

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the psychological crime thriller series Daldal. The actress played DCP Rita Ferreira, a police officer investigating a series of gruesome murders. Before this, she appeared in the Netflix series The Royals and the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi.