/World Environment Day: Bhumi Pednekkar raises concerns over the film industry's sustainability measures

Indian actor Bhumi Pednekkar feels that conversations on climate change and sustainability cannot be optional anymore. Speaking on the occasion of World Environment Day, the actor and UN Sustainable Development Goals National Advocate recalled how her concern for the environment was started long before she entered the entertainment industry.

Childhood fears evolved into today’s environmental crisis

The actress shared that as a teenager, she constantly worried about the future of the planet and the damage being caused by human actions. Looking at the current environmental crisis, she feels those fears have now come up as a reality. According to her, the effects of climate change are visible today more than ever before.

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The actor also stated that individual efforts towards sustainability matter greatly. Rejecting the typical mindset of "Mere karne se kya hoga," (What will happen if I do it), Bhumi continued that every small action contributes towards a meaningful change. Being a representative of India at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Pednekkar believes collective responsibility is the need of the hour.

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar Photograph: (X)

"Reducing plastic consumption is the toughest habit to change"

Continuing her saying, the actress shared about her own lifestyle changes and admitted that reducing plastic consumption was among the toughest habits to change. She revealed that even within her home, convincing people to reduce water wastage was not easy, but she believes determination eventually leads to change.

Film industry is not doing enough!

Bhumi Pednekkar also highlights the film industry’s environmental impact. She stated that no industry, including cinema, is currently doing enough to reduce its carbon footprint. She explained how film sets generate significant amounts of waste and suggested that the industry should focus more on recycling and upcycling sets, props, and costumes.