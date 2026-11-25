Former ISRO director Sudheer Kumar N tells WION why launch schedules matter to India’s private satellite builders and what XDLINX has delivered so far.

Indian satellite makers would prefer to launch from home, but the availability of a suitable ride can push them overseas. Speaking on WION’s Defence Pulse, Sudheer Kumar N, Vice President, Manufacturing and Supply Chain at Hyderabad-based XDLINX Space Labs, said companies sometimes have to book a launch before they have even designed the satellite.

Kumar spent nearly 25 years at the Indian Space Research Organisation, where he helped build launch infrastructure at Sriharikota before serving as a director at ISRO headquarters. He now works on the other side of the launch relationship at XDLINX. Founded in 2022, the company designs, builds and tests small satellites for Indian and international customers. It also offers ground operations support when customers need it.

Why launch frequency matters

Kumar said launching in India can simplify transport, insurance and the handover of a satellite to the launch provider. The challenge, he said, is securing a slot when a customer needs one. Smaller satellites often fly as secondary payloads on Indian missions, so their launch dates can depend on the schedule of the main customer.

That makes dedicated rideshare services overseas attractive. They allow several satellite operators to book space on a single rocket. For a manufacturer, knowing when a flight is available can shape a project from the design stage.

What XDLINX has delivered

Kumar said XDLINX built and handed over a satellite weighing 190 to 195 kilogrammes to an Indian startup. The spacecraft carried several instruments. He said the satellite was handed over on the ground, with the customer responsible for transporting it for launch.

Asked whether XDLINX had delivered combined camera and radar images to customers, Kumar said the company had shared some optical images but was still building out its commercial imagery business. For the large satellite it delivered, he said, producing and distributing the data was the customer’s responsibility.