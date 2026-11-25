WION’s Digital Sri Lanka Summit 2026 will see the South Asian island nation’s digital ambitions, technological transformation and growing economic opportunities taking centre stage on Thursday (Nov 26). Presented by SAP, the summit in Colombo will bring together government leaders, diplomats, technology experts and business representatives to discuss how the island nation can harness innovation to build a more intelligent, integrated and inclusive future. The summit, being held at Cinnamon Life City of Dreams in the Sri Lankan capital, will focus on Sri Lanka’s digital dividend, the role of technology in strengthening businesses and the opportunities emerging from greater regional cooperation. It will also spotlight the strategic partnership between India and Sri Lanka and how closer collaboration can accelerate growth across the region.

Government and business leaders, diplomats to address summit

The summit will feature addresses by senior Sri Lankan government representatives, including Eranga Weeraratne, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, who will deliver the keynote address on ‘Sri Lanka on the Digital Highway to 2048’.

Chathuranga Abeysinghe, Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, will speak on ‘Building Sri Lanka's Next Generation of Entrepreneurs’.

Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, Chief Advisor to the President on Digital Economy and Chairman of GovTech Sri Lanka, will present Sri Lanka’s digital vision.

India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, will speak on ‘Digital Neighbours, Shared Future’. The discussion will explore cooperation between the two countries in digital public infrastructure, technology, innovation and enterprise.

Also read: India and Sri Lanka launch innovation forum in Colombo to turn tech ties into business

Industry leaders to examine digital growth and cybersecurity

The opening discussion of the event will focus on ‘Digital Growth Needs Guardrails’ and will feature industry experts. Manoj Purohit, SAP's Regional Head of Corporate – APAC, will deliver the opening perspective on ‘Digital Decisions, Business Outcomes’. The session will also feature other key industry experts.

Other major panel discussions will bring together business and technology leaders to examine how digital transformation can reshape the country's economy.

The panel titled ‘Intelligent & Inclusive: Sri Lanka Unlocks Its Digital Dividend’ will discuss digital public infrastructure, intelligent governance and wider access to technology.

The speakers will include Supun Weerasinghe, Director and Group CEO of Dialog Axiata PLC; Chamara Perera, Group Head of IT at SriLankan Airlines; Prajeeth Balasubramaniam, Managing Partner at BOV Capital; and Dr. B.L. Pradeep Priyadarshana Perera, Chairman of National System Operator.

The panel on ‘Digitally Empowered. Globally Competitive’ will focus on how digital infrastructure can help businesses improve productivity, expand into international markets and compete globally.