The UK's Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has taken some of its online services offline after a cyber incident hit its systems. People trying to log in to their DWP accounts on Friday morning were met with an error message. They could not check their pensions or make benefit claims online.

The incident matters because the DWP runs Britain's welfare system, which millions of people depend on. The department says regular benefit and pension payments are not affected and will be paid as normal.

What the DWP has said

In a statement published on Friday, the department said it had taken some services offline "as a precaution" after identifying "a cyber incident affecting our systems".

It is working with GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the Government Cyber Coordination Centre to investigate and bring services back "as quickly as possible".

The DWP has not said what kind of cyber incident it was, or whether any personal data has been accessed.

What it means for claimants

For now, payments should arrive as usual. If an online service is down, the department has asked people to try again later.

It also urged users to stay alert. "As always, we will never message you to ask for bank details or ask you to click on links," the DWP said.

Fraudsters often try to exploit confusion after incidents like this, so any message asking for bank details should be treated with suspicion.

'Absolutely the right thing to do'

Debbie Abrahams, who chairs the Work and Pensions Committee, backed the decision to shut services.

"That today's ongoing cyber-incident is not affecting benefit and pension payments is a great relief," she said.

"Although this may interrupt some services this was absolutely the right thing to do."

She added that the impact on service users must be investigated so that "timely and accurate advice can be given to them".

Part of a wider threat

The incident comes amid growing concern about cyber threats facing Britain.

Earlier this month, UK financial regulators proposed new guidance to help financial firms prepare for and recover from cyber incidents.