Top 10 world news: US, China come face-to-face in Taiwan strait, latest on India's train tragedy, and more

Ahead of the general elections later this year, Poland's opposition Liberal party has stepped up efforts to dethrone the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) party. On the 34th anniversary of Poland's first postwar democratic election, hundreds of demonstrations gathered to challenge the incumbent conservatives. Meanwhile, in a shocking incident in the Taiwan strait, a Chinese navy ship came dangerously close to a US destroyer, sounding alarm in Beijing and Washington. In India, the Balasore train tragedy continued to dominate the headlines. In the latest development, India's Adani Group has declared it will fund the education of those children who have lost their parents in the accident.

Poland: First postwar democratic election anniversary, opp supporters hold protests against ruling PiS party On the 34th anniversary of Poland's first postwar democratic election, hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in Warsaw to participate in a march organised by the liberal opposition.

US says Chinese Navy ship came 150 yards within American destroyer transiting Taiwan Strait The United States military said on Saturday (June 3) that a Chinese Navy ship manoeuvred in an "unsafe manner" near an American destroyer transiting the Taiwan Strait.

Turkey: Erdogan replaces nearly all faces in cabinet with focus on economy, foreign policy Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began his third decade in power by replacing almost all members of his erstwhile cabinet, except for the ministers for health and culture.

Greenback backlash: BRICS 'common currency' targets economic weaponisation of US dollar BRICS nations are leading the Greenback backlash against the global hegemony of the US dollar.

Russia appeals residents to evacuate border district amid heavy Ukraine shelling The government authorities in Russia on Sunday appealed to the residents of the Shebekino district sharing borders with Ukraine to evacuate the area as shelling intensified.

Balasore train tragedy: Adani Group to fund education of children who lost their parents in accident Indian billionaire Gautam Adani on Sunday declared his Adani Group will fund the education of those children who lose their parents in India’s tragic Balasore train accident.

Watch: Another under-construction bridge collapses in India’s Bihar A portion of the under-construction Khagaria-Aguwani bridge collapsed in the eastern Indian state of Bihar on Sunday, June 4.

Jessie J introduces her baby daddy to the world for the first time; shares how their love story began Jessie J took to social media on Saturday to pen a loved-up note for her baby daddy. The English singer has mostly remained tight-lipped about the identity of her boyfriend but it seems that she is ready to introduce her man to the world.

'Ashes is the biggest stage, we have to entertain...' - ENG coach Brendon McCullum on sticking with Bazball England's Test coach Brendon McCullum said he is aware of the magnitude of the Ashes and thus wants his team to leave an impact on young kids growing up for the greater good of this format.